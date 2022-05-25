Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KT were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in KT by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in KT by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 124,677 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in KT by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 44,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in KT in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,106,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in KT in the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000.

Shares of NYSE:KT opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.50. KT Co. has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18.

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Equities research analysts predict that KT Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.636 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. KT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.60%.

KT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KT in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

