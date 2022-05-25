Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 228 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,479 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $69.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.91. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $66.72 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

