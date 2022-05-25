Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Shares of DVAX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.28. 4,457,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $21.39.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 87.36% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $113.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Justin Burgess sold 6,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 24,036 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $254,060.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,527. 9.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,935,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 119,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 87,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.