Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.
Shares of DVAX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.28. 4,457,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $21.39.
In related news, insider Justin Burgess sold 6,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 24,036 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $254,060.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,527. 9.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,935,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 119,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 87,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.
Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.
