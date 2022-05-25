Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/9/2022 – Domino’s Pizza was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/6/2022 – Domino’s Pizza was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 5/6/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $445.00 to $370.00.
- 5/5/2022 – Domino’s Pizza was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/29/2022 – Domino’s Pizza was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 4/29/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $390.00 to $365.00.
- 4/29/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $480.00 to $440.00.
- 4/29/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $450.00 to $400.00.
- 4/29/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $510.00 to $435.00.
- 4/29/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $390.00 to $365.00.
- 4/29/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $475.00 to $400.00.
- 4/29/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $440.00 to $380.00.
- 4/29/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $480.00 to $390.00.
- 4/29/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $487.00 to $424.00.
- 4/29/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $430.00 to $400.00.
- 4/25/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $410.00 to $355.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $475.00 to $440.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/20/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $490.00 to $440.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/20/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $475.00 to $430.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $460.00 to $433.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/11/2022 – Domino’s Pizza was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $487.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $480.00.
- 4/5/2022 – Domino’s Pizza was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $390.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $480.00.
- 3/31/2022 – Domino’s Pizza is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE DPZ traded up $7.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $349.48. The company had a trading volume of 10,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,506. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $321.15 and a one year high of $567.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $443.43.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.57). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 41,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,776,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 90.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 2,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 22.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 47.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,396 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
