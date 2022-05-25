Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:DCUE) Announces $1.81 Dividend

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:DCUE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 1.8125 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.85. The stock had a trading volume of 839 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,129. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.68. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $94.40 and a 12 month high of $104.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCUE. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 139.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4,984.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period.

Separately, TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

