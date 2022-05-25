Dominion Energy, Inc. (DCUE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:DCUE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.8125 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NYSE:DCUE opened at $103.55 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $94.40 and a one year high of $104.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.68.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 139.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4,984.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

