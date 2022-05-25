Dominion Energy, Inc. (DCUE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:DCUE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.8125 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.
Shares of NYSE:DCUE opened at $103.55 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $94.40 and a one year high of $104.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.68.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.
Dominion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.
