Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Plans GBX 15 Dividend

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

DPLM stock opened at GBX 2,498 ($31.43) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.11 billion and a PE ratio of 42.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,651.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,869.74. Diploma has a 12-month low of GBX 2,334 ($29.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,504 ($44.09).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DPLM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diploma to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 2,600 ($32.72) to GBX 2,450 ($30.83) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,290 ($41.40) price objective on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Diploma from GBX 3,200 ($40.27) to GBX 3,360 ($42.28) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Diploma from GBX 2,600 ($32.72) to GBX 2,450 ($30.83) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,010 ($37.88).

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

