Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.63.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIN. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

DIN stock traded up $4.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.34. 9,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,799. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.27. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $61.38 and a 1-year high of $98.19.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $230.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.18 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 41.75%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $141,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 61.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,105,000 after buying an additional 55,815 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 7.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 4.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 50.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

