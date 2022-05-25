DigitalNote Market Capitalization Reaches $635,310.09 (XDN)

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 33.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $635,310.09 and $145.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.85 or 0.00679272 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000076 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000179 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,074,043,323 coins and its circulating supply is 7,950,167,303 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

