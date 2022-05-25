DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $130.00. The stock had previously closed at $71.24, but opened at $67.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods shares last traded at $66.45, with a volume of 254,170 shares changing hands.

DKS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.82.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,352 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $252,581.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 54,210 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $5,403,652.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,097,693.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002. 32.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 14.05%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

