Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 10.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

NYSE DSX opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $582.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.72%. This is a positive change from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DSX. StockNews.com cut Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

