Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $14,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Diageo by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Diageo by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on DEO. StockNews.com upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($60.40) to GBX 4,700 ($59.14) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($39.01) to GBX 3,200 ($40.27) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,923.17.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $182.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.37. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $175.46 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

