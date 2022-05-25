DFSocial Gaming Price Tops $0.0174 on Top Exchanges (DFSG)

DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Over the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $214,297.57 and $24,209.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

