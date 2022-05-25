DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Shares Down 1%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €4.17 ($4.43) and last traded at €4.18 ($4.45). Approximately 687,061 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 330,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.22 ($4.49).
The company’s fifty day moving average price is €4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €5.56. The company has a market cap of $509.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.49.
About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ)
