DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Shares Down 1%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €4.17 ($4.43) and last traded at €4.18 ($4.45). Approximately 687,061 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 330,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.22 ($4.49).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €5.56. The company has a market cap of $509.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.49.

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ)

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft manufactures diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides servicing of liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

