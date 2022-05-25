Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (FRA:PBB – Get Rating) rose 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €10.20 ($10.85) and last traded at €10.19 ($10.84). Approximately 515,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €9.97 ($10.60).

PBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.83) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €13.00 ($13.83) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Deutsche Pfandbriefbank alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is €11.47 and its 200-day moving average is €10.94.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.