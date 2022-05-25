Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Gap Up to $11.92

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.92, but opened at $12.25. Design Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 402 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Design Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $641.49 million, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 2.09.

Design Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DSGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arsani William acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $474,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stella Xu sold 565,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $10,782,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 1,044.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

