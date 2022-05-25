Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 42,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 495,155 shares.The stock last traded at $9.94 and had previously closed at $9.50.

DENN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Denny’s from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $607.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.33.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.13 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 18.24% and a negative return on equity of 52.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 204,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 95,021 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $497,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,266,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,119,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,192,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,368,000 after buying an additional 30,627 shares during the period.

Denny’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

