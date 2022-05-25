Delta 9 Cannabis (CVE:NINE) Trading Up 3%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc (CVE:NINE – Get Rating) shares were up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.03. Approximately 68,728 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 117,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.
The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. The firm has a market cap of C$89.36 million and a P/E ratio of 19.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.03.
About Delta 9 Cannabis (CVE:NINE)
