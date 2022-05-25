Delek US (NYSE:DK) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Delek US from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded Delek US from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Delek US from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.07.

NYSE DK opened at $28.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 1.65. Delek US has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average is $19.45.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. Research analysts expect that Delek US will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 10,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $425,291.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 55,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,253,441 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 61.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 135.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

