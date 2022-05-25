DeFiSocial Gaming Hits Market Capitalization of $5.15 Million (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded flat against the dollar. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for about $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 64.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,930.08 or 0.29683806 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.91 or 0.00494973 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00034010 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000274 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,096.17 or 1.39928745 BTC.

About DeFiSocial Gaming

DeFiSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

