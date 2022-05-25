Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Trading 7.5% Higher

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) traded up 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.71 and last traded at $17.70. 27,936 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 621,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.47.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.78 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth bought 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $283,149.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 78.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 22.5% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 9.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

