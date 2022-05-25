Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.04-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.00 million-$54.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.70 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.22-$0.26 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

DH traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.05. 23,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,306. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average is $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $283,149.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth acquired 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $296,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $296,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

