DeFi Yield Protocol Price Hits $0.0825 on Top Exchanges (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0825 or 0.00000274 BTC on exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $385,595.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,369,105 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

