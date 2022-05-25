DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DBVT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.50.

NASDAQ DBVT opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.16. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79.

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DBV Technologies by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

