DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.50-$8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE DVA traded up $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. DaVita has a twelve month low of $91.73 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.57.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.24). DaVita had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DVA. StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in DaVita by 88.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 847.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DaVita (Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.