Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.Datadog also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.13-$0.15 EPS.

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.73. 5,383,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,935,329. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.92. Datadog has a 1-year low of $83.85 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,873,000.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.86.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.37, for a total value of $896,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.68, for a total value of $326,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,610 shares of company stock worth $33,309,409 over the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Datadog by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 16.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Datadog by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Datadog by 71.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

