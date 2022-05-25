Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $426.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $426.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $424.50 million to $428.30 million. Daseke posted sales of $404.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Daseke had a return on equity of 68.94% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:DSKE traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 416,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,847. Daseke has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Daseke by 27,982.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 684,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 682,480 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Daseke in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,236,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Daseke by 514.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after buying an additional 436,413 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Daseke by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,488,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,940,000 after buying an additional 402,344 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Daseke in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

