CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $109.19

Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $109.19 and traded as high as $135.72. CVR Partners shares last traded at $133.99, with a volume of 101,887 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UAN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CVR Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.53.

CVR Partners ( NYSE:UAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $222.87 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 59.89% and a net margin of 28.39%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in CVR Partners by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in CVR Partners by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CVR Partners by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

