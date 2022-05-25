CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.52

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.52 and last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 9440 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.88.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVBF shares. StockNews.com cut shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.56.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.95% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $124.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

In other CVB Financial news, Director Anna Kan sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,395. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 6,400 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $150,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,142.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in CVB Financial by 9.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 356,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 29,641 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 12,373 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in CVB Financial by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the third quarter worth about $1,040,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

