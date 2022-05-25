CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Stock Price Up 4.9%

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.92. 82,309 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,459,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTIC. Brookline Capital Acquisition increased their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CTI BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $563.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 316.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 12,717 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in CTI BioPharma by 365.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.