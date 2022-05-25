CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) shot up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.92. 82,309 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,459,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Brookline Capital Acquisition upped their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $563.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.98.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 316.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 12,938 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 47.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

