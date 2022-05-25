CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CS Disco Inc. provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LAW. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CS Disco from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CS Disco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.14.

NYSE LAW opened at $23.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.03. CS Disco has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $69.41. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.78.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CS Disco will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $501,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,317 shares in the company, valued at $14,192,111.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Andrew Shimek sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $479,100.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 126,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,773.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,458,680.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of CS Disco by 36.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 679,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,094,000 after acquiring an additional 180,022 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CS Disco in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in CS Disco by 33.7% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 310,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in CS Disco by 13.9% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 174,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 21,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CS Disco in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

