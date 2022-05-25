Cryptonite Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (XCN)

Cryptonite (XCN) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. In the last seven days, Cryptonite has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptonite coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptonite has a market cap of $209,906.77 and $19.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cryptonite alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,626.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,955.33 or 0.06599889 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000280 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.40 or 0.00230862 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00016526 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.32 or 0.00645766 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $199.98 or 0.00675008 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00080315 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Cryptonite Profile

Cryptonite is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonite is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptonite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptonite is cryptonite.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptonite was developed by the Mini-blockchain Project over a period of almost four months. Cryptonite is a fork of the Bitcoin core but the code has been extensively modified and expanded upon. “

Buying and Selling Cryptonite

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.