Crust Network (CRU) Price Hits $1.03

Crust Network (CRU) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 25th. One Crust Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00003446 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Crust Network has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. Crust Network has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $519,081.00 worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crust Network Coin Profile

Crust Network (CRU) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network's total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,357 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

