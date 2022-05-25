Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:GLDI) Shares Up 0.5%

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:GLDI – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.04 and last traded at $8.02. 174,066 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 162,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.44.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (GLDI)
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.