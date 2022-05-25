Craneware (LON:CRW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1,340.00

Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,340 ($16.86) and last traded at GBX 1,340 ($16.86), with a volume of 106159 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,370 ($17.24).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,725 ($34.29) price objective on shares of Craneware in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Craneware alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £486.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,678.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,014.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. Craneware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.55%.

Craneware Company Profile (LON:CRW)

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Chargemaster Toolkit, an automated software-as-a-service (SaaS) chargemaster management solution for capturing optimal legitimate reimbursement for providers; Trisus Supply, a solution that utilizes data to identify data gaps between the systems; Physician Revenue Toolkit, a SaaS solution for managing physician group KPIs, charges, codes, RVUs, fee schedules, and related information; Reference Plus, a SaaS solution to perform chargemaster analysis; Pharmacy ChargeLink, a solution to enhance charge capture, pricing, and cost management; integration for chargemaster management, a software that automatically uploads chargemaster changes to the patient billing system for accurate billing; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a SaaS solution that simplifies the price modelling process; and Online Reference Toolkit and supplies assistant solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Craneware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craneware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.