Covenant Logistics Group’s (CVLG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen restated their hold rating on shares of Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLG opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Covenant Logistics Group has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average is $22.90. The company has a market cap of $321.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.47.

Covenant Logistics Group ( NASDAQ:CVLG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $291.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.60 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 21.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 121.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

