Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.75

Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.75 and last traded at $33.62, with a volume of 122209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.

Several brokerages have commented on CTRA. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.46.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of -0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average of $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 35.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

In other Coterra Energy news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $947,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $280,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,792. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,606,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.