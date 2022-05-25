CorVel (CRVL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 26th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CRVL opened at $148.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 0.97. CorVel has a one year low of $117.42 and a one year high of $213.38.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CorVel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Maxim Shishin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $82,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,981 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

