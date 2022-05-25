Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,897 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,315,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,206,000 after acquiring an additional 138,740 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Corteva by 3,774.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 310,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after buying an additional 302,254 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Corteva by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 432,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,950,000 after buying an additional 13,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTVA. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Argus increased their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

Shares of CTVA opened at $62.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.88. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $62.20.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

