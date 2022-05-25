Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $88.72 million, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 2.05. Core Molding Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $73.17 million during the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 5.01%.
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
