Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $88.72 million, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 2.05. Core Molding Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $73.17 million during the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 5.01%.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.