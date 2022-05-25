Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.19. Corcept Therapeutics also reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Corcept Therapeutics.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.23 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CORT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $185,396.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 42,384 shares of company stock valued at $867,266 in the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CORT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,489,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,314,000 after acquiring an additional 853,576 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,307,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 716,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after purchasing an additional 428,323 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $8,783,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,424,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,366,000 after purchasing an additional 376,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CORT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.00. 758,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,564. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average is $21.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.54. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $25.68.

About Corcept Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corcept Therapeutics (CORT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.