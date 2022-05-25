Cook Protocol (COOK) Price Tops $0.0038 on Exchanges

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cook Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. Cook Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 75.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,245.67 or 0.51295776 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 86.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00041007 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.36 or 0.00492457 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00033517 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008764 BTC.

Cook Protocol Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

