Contrasting ironSource (NYSE:IS) & LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP)

ironSource and LiveRamp are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.0% of ironSource shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of LiveRamp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ironSource and LiveRamp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ironSource 0 1 14 0 2.93 LiveRamp 0 0 0 0 N/A

ironSource presently has a consensus price target of $11.29, indicating a potential upside of 347.88%. Given ironSource’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ironSource is more favorable than LiveRamp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ironSource and LiveRamp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ironSource $553.47 million 4.61 $59.82 million $0.06 42.01 LiveRamp $443.03 million 3.54 -$90.27 million ($0.56) -41.09

ironSource has higher revenue and earnings than LiveRamp. LiveRamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ironSource, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ironSource and LiveRamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ironSource 10.16% 10.11% 7.77% LiveRamp -7.37% 0.09% 0.08%

Volatility and Risk

ironSource has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ironSource beats LiveRamp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ironSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device. ironSource Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

LiveRamp Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

