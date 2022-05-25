ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO) Raises Dividend to GBX 4.01 Per Share

ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLOGet Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.01 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from ContourGlobal’s previous dividend of $3.39. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

GLO opened at GBX 256.45 ($3.23) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 200.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 191.78. ContourGlobal has a 1 year low of GBX 171.60 ($2.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 259.17 ($3.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,152.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 26.77.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.71) target price on shares of ContourGlobal in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

About ContourGlobal (Get Rating)

ContourGlobal plc acquires, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses. The company generates 1,808 MW of renewable electricity from hydro, solar, wind, and biogas; and 2,509 MW of thermal electricity from gas, coal, and oil. It operates a portfolio of 138 thermal and renewable power plants.

Dividend History for ContourGlobal (LON:GLO)

