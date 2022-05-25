ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO) Raises Dividend to GBX 4.01 Per Share

ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.01 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from ContourGlobal’s previous dividend of $3.39. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

GLO opened at GBX 256.45 ($3.23) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 200.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 191.78. ContourGlobal has a 1 year low of GBX 171.60 ($2.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 259.17 ($3.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,152.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 26.77.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.71) target price on shares of ContourGlobal in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

ContourGlobal plc acquires, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses. The company generates 1,808 MW of renewable electricity from hydro, solar, wind, and biogas; and 2,509 MW of thermal electricity from gas, coal, and oil. It operates a portfolio of 138 thermal and renewable power plants.

