ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,746 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.83.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,903 shares of company stock valued at $6,676,572. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $109.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.72. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $109.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

About ConocoPhillips (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.