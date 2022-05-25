ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Sets New 12-Month High at $108.43

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $108.43 and last traded at $108.28, with a volume of 113307 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.02.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.79.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.72. The stock has a market cap of $141.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,903 shares of company stock worth $6,676,572 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

