Conflux Network Price Reaches $0.32 on Top Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux Network has a market cap of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,086.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,006.55 or 0.06669170 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000278 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.83 or 0.00235432 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00016768 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.00 or 0.00654785 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.17 or 0.00648703 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00082747 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

