Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNCE. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.81.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Concert Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $5.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.40.

Concert Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.10). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.48% and a negative net margin of 245.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNCE. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. 51.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.