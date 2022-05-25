Conceal (CCX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $105,098.00

Conceal (CCX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 24th. Conceal has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $105,098.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000605 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Conceal has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Conceal alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,759.96 or 0.99772639 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00037068 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00210261 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00091107 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00125152 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.12 or 0.00235096 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006797 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003184 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000831 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,164,154 coins and its circulating supply is 12,352,423 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.